Former BJP leader Kirti Azad today joined the Congress Party in the presence of party chief Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders.

The cricketer-turned-politician announced his joining on Twitter and added that he felicitated Gandhi in the traditional Mithila style.

Azad was suspended from the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2015 for anti-party activities.He is a Member of Parliament from Bihar’s Darbhanga.