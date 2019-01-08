Former BJP MLA, Jayanti Bhanushali shot dead

Surajbari (Gujarat): A former BJP MLA, Jayanthi Bhanushali has been shot shot dead by some unknown persons in a moving train in Gujarat.Bhanushali was travelling from Bhuj to Ahmedabad in the Sayaji Nagari Express when he was killed.

Two unknown persons boarded the train at Malviya station in Kutch, entered the AC coach and fired a couple of shots at Bhanushali, hitting him in the eye and the chest and killing him on the spot.

Bhanushali was elected an MLA from Abdasa in Kutch district in 2007. The incident happened around 2 a.m. on Tuesday between Surajbari and Kataria villages. Fellow passengers travelling with Bhanushali called the police. The police believe this to be a case of personal vengeance. Bhanushali was recently accused by a woman from Surat of sexually harassing her. The BJP then asked for his resignation from the party.