Former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit Passes Away at 81

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit died on Saturday at the age of 81 years.

Dikshit, a veteran politician, was the Delhi party chief during the Lok Sabha elections. Recently, differences between Dikshit and All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of the national capital, PC Chacko, came to the fore when the former had dissolved all 280 block-level committees of the party and a day later, Chacko overturned the decision.

A number of politicians expressed their grief and offered their condolences.