Former Pak Prez Asif Ali Zardari vows for Imran Khan’s removal

Pakistan’s former president Asif Ali Zardari has vowed to remove Prime Minister Imran Khan to end the people’s misery, as he accused the government of unleashing a tsunami of price hike and failing to generate employment.

Zardari’s comments came as he addressed party workers in Sindh’s Daulatpur province.

“If the prime minister was not removed soon, he will bring the nation to a point where we too won’t be able to run the country,” Dawn newspaper quoted Zardari as saying. “I am not hungry for power, but the present government must be sent packing. Otherwise, the life of the most of the people will become a misery,” Zardari warned.

He further said his Pakistan Peoples Party had always served the masses as it was our manifesto and we believe in serving people at their doorstep.

“Soon after Eid we will declare our plans and this will signal the beginning of the end,” he said. Pakistan is celebrating Eid on Wednesday.