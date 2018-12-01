Former President George H.W. Bush dies at 94

Former President George Herbert Walker Bush died Friday at the age of 94 and Jim McGrath, Bush’s spokesman, announced his death late yesterday. Bush had served as the 41st president from 1989 to 1993, subsequent to two terms as vice president under Ronald Reagan.

“Jeb, Neil, Marvin, Doro, and I are saddened to announce that after 94 remarkable years, our dear Dad has died,” former President George W. Bush, his son, said in a family statement.

Statement by the Office of George H. W. Bush on the passing of the 41st President of the United States of America this evening at 10:10pm CT at the age of 94. pic.twitter.com/XUPgha2aUW — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) December 1, 2018

“George H.W. Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for,” he continued. “The entire Bush family is deeply grateful for 41′s life and love, for the compassion of those who have cared and prayed for Dad, and for the condolences of our friends and fellow citizens.”

George H.W. Bush’s extensive public service record also included stints as director of the CIA, chairman of the Republican National Committee, ambassador to the United Nations and envoy to China, as well as a two-term member of the House of Representatives for a Houston-area district. He was a decorated World War II veteran.