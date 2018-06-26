Found ‘Badhiya’ song difficult to sing: Sunidhi Chauhan

Mumbai: Bollywood versatile singer Sunidhi Chauhan who has given so many hits to the Bollywood industry, said that she found it difficult to sing ‘Badhiya’ song from the movie ‘Sanju’ because her voice is different but she took it as a challenge.

While talking to the media, she went on to say: “My voice is different. I do not have that nasal voice. So I found it little difficult to sing, but that was the challenge I took.”

Composers Rohan-Rohan — comprising Rohan Gokhale and Rohan Pradhan — who have worked in the Marathi film industry, have made their Bollywood debut with the song “Badhiya”. While working for director Rajkumar Hirani was a dream come true for them, they were impressed by the movie’s lead actor Ranbir’s involvement.