Four dead after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar

Bihar: According to the information given by the police, in an incident that took place in Bihar’s Begusarai district killed at least four people after consuming spurious liquor.

The four were admitted to a hospital on Sunday night after they complained of stomach pain after drinking the moonshine.

“They died in the hospital on Monday,” a district police official said.

Total prohibition on liquor came into effect in Bihar on April 5, 2016.

In 2017, five people died in Rohtas district and three in Vaishali after consuming moonshine.