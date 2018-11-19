Four dead in Delhi massive fire

According to the information given by the official, after a massive fire that broke out in Delhi’s Karol Bagh in a factory killed at least four people.

The Delhi Fire Service said the blaze was reported from Karol Bagh’s Beadonpura area at around 12.20 p.m.

“The victims were brought out of the factory. They died before reaching the hospital,” the official said, adding that one person who was injured was being treated.

“Initial probe has suggested that the fire originated due to the use of steam press.”