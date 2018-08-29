Four dead in militant attack in J&K

According to the information given by the police officer, in an incident that took place in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir that killed at least four policemen after the militants opened fire at the policemen at Bonagam in Shopian district. He said a police team has rushed to the spot to investigate the incident.

Last week, on Eid, three policemen who were not on active duty were killed by militants in separate attacks. This year alone, according to the J&K Police, 24 policemen have been killed by militants in the Valley.

Earlier today, two Hizbul Mujahideen militants were killed in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. Among the slain was commander Altaf Ahmed Dar alias Altaf Kachroo, one of the oldest surviving militants in the valley.

A police spokesman said that based on a specific intelligence, Jammu and Kashmir police along with other security forces launched the search operation at Muniward village of Khanabal area in the district at the crack of the dawn.

“During the searches, terrorists fired on the search party, which was retaliated leading to an encounter and in the ensuing encounter, two terrorists were eliminated. The killed terrorists were identified as Altaf Ahmad Dar alias Ataf Kachroo alias Moin of Hawoora Mishipora and Omar Rashid Wani of Khudwani Kulgam,” the spokesman said.