Four military rank youth arrested in Jammu & Kashmir

J&K: According to the information given by the security forces, four military rank youth recently got arrested from Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

A day after pictures showing the youth holding AK Rifles went viral on social media, the security forces including personnel from 41 Rashtriya Rifles and the Special Operations Group of the state police launched a search operation in Kalaroos forests on Saturday.

“During the search operation, all the four were arrested. The operation is still going on,” security sources said.