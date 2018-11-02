Four new Supreme Court judges take oath

Four new Supreme Court judges took oath today as judges of the Supreme Court. Justice Hemant Gupta, Justice R Subhash Reddy, Justice Mukesh Kumar Rasikbhai Shah and Justice Ajay Rastogi took oath today.

They were administered the oath by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi. With this, the strength of the top court judges has gone up to 28 only three short of the sanctioned strength of 31.

Justice Gupta, Justice Reddy, Justice Shah and Justice Rastogi were the Chief Justices of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Patna and Tripura High Courts, respectively before their elevation.

The Supreme Court collegium had recommended their elevation on October 29 and it was officially made public on October 30. The government cleared the recommendation for their elevation to top court within two days.