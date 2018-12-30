Four terrorists dead, 11 injured in Pulwama encounter

According to the information given by the sources, in an incident that took place in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district killed at least four terrorist and 11 others injured after clashes broke out between the security forces and civilian protesters.

Inspector General of Kashmir range, Swayam Prakash Pani, told media, “After the area was cordoned off, there was an exchange of fire in which 4 terrorists were killed, affiliated to proscribed terrorist outfit JeM.”

He further said: “From the info we have, one of the terrorists was a foreign terrorist, apparently a Pakistani.”

Earlier today, Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said, “Four terrorists have been killed in Hajin Payeen village. Weapons and warlike stores have been recovered.”

Later in the day, reports suggested that civilians started pelting stones at the security forces near the gunfight site in Hajin Payeen village. Security forces had to use tear smoke and pellets to disperse the protesters.

Keeping in mind the possibility of an unexplored explosive material there, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have advised civilians not to visit the site till it is declared safe.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Hanjan area of Pulwama earlier today on the basis of inputs about the presence of terrorists. As the forces began conducting searches, the terrorists, who were hiding in the area, opened fire at them. The forces retaliated, leading to the encounter.

On Friday, one terrorist was killed in an encounter that took place between the forces and terrorists. Three terrorists had opened fire in Awantipora, where the security forces had been carrying out search and cordon operation. The remaining two terrorists reportedly escaped.