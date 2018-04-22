Fourteen Naxalites killed in an encounter in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district

NEW DELHI: According tot he information given by the police, fourteen Naxalites have lost their lives till now in an encounter with the police in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district. "Fourteen Naxalites were killed in the encounter. Combing operations are still on," said Sharad Shelar, Inspector General of Police. Two district-level "commanders" of the proscribed outfit, identified as Sainath and Sainyu, were among those killed in the encounter, the officer said. A team of C-60 commandos, a specialised combat unit of the…

“Fourteen Naxalites were killed in the encounter. Combing operations are still on,” said Sharad Shelar, Inspector General of Police.

Two district-level “commanders” of the proscribed outfit, identified as Sainath and Sainyu, were among those killed in the encounter, the officer said.

A team of C-60 commandos, a specialised combat unit of the Gadchiroli police, carried out the operation. He said the combing operation, which started in the morning, was currently underway at Tadgaon forest in Bhamragad.

Director General of Police Satish Mathur congratulated the C-60 team which participated in the encounter. “This is a major operation against Naxalites in recent times,” Mathur told media.