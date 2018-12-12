France: Four dead, several injured in Strasbourg shooting

According to the information given by a media report, in an incident that took place in French city of Strasbourg killed at least four people and several other got injured after a shooting commenced near a Christmas market.

Security officers have cordoned off the area, while the injured were transported to a local hospital center, reports media.

French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner told reporters that several of the wounded were in critical condition and that he was heading to Strasbourg.

“Our security and rescue services are mobilised,” Castaner added.

According to sources from local authorities, the suspected gunman identified as 29-year-old and known to police for criminal activity has been cornered. Police had reportedly exchanged gunfire with the suspect during the chase.

The Prosecutor’s Office said French counter-terrorism prosecutor has opened investigation into the incident.

Bordering Germany, Strasbourg is the capital city of the Grand Est region in northeastern France.