French DJ William Sami Etienne has something to say for Tamannaah Bhatia

Mumbai: French DJ William Sami Etienne Grigahcinefinds actress Tamannah Bhatia’s take on the track “Magenta riddim” slick.

The “Turn down for what” hitmaker is a huge Bollywood fan and shot his latest single “Magenta riddim” in Telangana’s Hyderabad. He gave the “Magenta riddim” challenge to Tamannaah in a friendly banter on social media, read a statement.

It all started with DJ Snake confessing that he saw the magnum opus “Baahubali 2”, a copy of which Tamannaah Bhatia sent him since she couldn’t meet him while he was shooting for his track.

Tamannaah said she had heard the record producer’s recent single and loved it too. But the conversation did not end there as Tamannaah went on to reveal her passion for dance. After this, DJ Snake decided to present the dance challenge to the actress who fused the song with a few Indian classical dance moves.