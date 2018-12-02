Fuel prices cut down, check out the price in your city!

With the increasing price of petrol and diesel after each consecutive day the panic amongst the people also increased but in the past few days the price of petrol and diesel have been slashed down now giving a sigh of relief.

After today’s price cut, petrol in national capital Delhi was priced at Rs 72.23 as against Rs 72.53 on Saturday and diesel was retailing at Rs 67.02 compared to Rs 67.35 yesterday, according to data available on Indian Oil Corporation website.

In Mumbai, petrol prices on Sunday were slashed down to Rs 77.80 per litre from Rs 78.09 on Saturday. Diesel prices in the economic capital were cut by 45 paise to Rs 70.15 per litre as against Rs 70.50 yesterday.

In Chennai, petrol was retailing at Rs 74.94 per litre today as against Rs 75.26 yesterday. Diesel prices in the city went below Rs 71 as rates were cut by 35 paise to Rs 70.77 as against Rs 71.12 on Saturday. In Kolkata petrol is retailing at Rs 74.25 on Sunday compared to Rs 74.55 per litre yesterday. Diesel prices in Kolkata went down by 33 paise to Rs 68.75 per litre.

In Noida, petrol prices went down by 22 paise to Rs 71.68 compared to Rs 71.90 yesterday. Diesel price in Noida went below Rs 66 as prices were cut by 27 paise on Sunday. It was retailing at Rs 65.98 per litre today.

It may be noted that fuel prices are witnessing a cut because of international crude oil prices falling. Brent Crude futures were trading below the $60 per barrel mark on Friday and closed at $59.46.

According to reports, November month has been the worst month for crude oil in 10 years. Crude oil prices have come down by over 30 per cent since it touched its recent peak in the month of October.

Worth mentioning here is that the state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) reduced the aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices by 10.90 per cent in New Delhi on Saturday. Jet fuel prices have been slashed by Rs 8,327.83 in Delhi and it is now being sold at Rs 68,050.97 per kilolitre.