Fuel prices exceeds all limits, increases from Rs. 90 in Mumbai

Giving a big shocker to the country, petrol and diesel prices are not steady ever since it has started increasing and now the price crosses all limits ie it exceeded from Rs. 90-mark in Mumbai per litre. It is undoubtedly upsetting to see the continuous increase in the fuel prices with every upcoming day.

Talking about the prices of fuel in different cities according to the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai stood at Rs 90.08 per litre and Rs 78.58 per litre, respectively. In Delhi, the petrol price touched Rs 82.72 per litre. Diesel price in the national capital stood at Rs 74.02 per litre.

Petrol price in Kolkata increased by 10 paise per litre from Rs 84.44 per litre on September 23 to Rs 84.54 per litre

In the recent past, petrol and diesel prices have gone up by Rs 4.66 a litre and Rs 6.35 a litre. Petrol in Delhi was selling at Rs 78.52 per litre, nine paise higher than its previous record high of 78.43 on May 29 this year. In Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, petrol prices stood at Rs 81.44, Rs 85.93, Rs 81.58 per litre respectively.