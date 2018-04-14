‘Gaal Nahi Kadni’ singer shot at by unknown men

According to the information given by the police, in an incident that took place in Mohali town in Punjab popular Punjabi singer Pamish Verma who famed out with his blockbuster song ‘Gaal Nahi Kadni’ was shot at by unidentified assailants. Reports said that a wanted gangster, Dilpreet, has claimed responsibility for the attack. Verma, who shot into limelight with the foot-tapping number 'Gaal Nahin Kadni', was shot in Mohali late on Friday. He was travelling with a friend in his…

According to the information given by the police, in an incident that took place in Mohali town in Punjab popular Punjabi singer Pamish Verma who famed out with his blockbuster song ‘Gaal Nahi Kadni’ was shot at by unidentified assailants.

Reports said that a wanted gangster, Dilpreet, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Verma, who shot into limelight with the foot-tapping number ‘Gaal Nahin Kadni’, was shot in Mohali late on Friday.

He was travelling with a friend in his car when the incident took place.

The friend was also injured.

Verma was out of danger, a police officer said quoting doctors.

A probe is on.