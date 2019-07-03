Gambhir lashes out at Indian Selectors for Rayudu’s retirement

Mumbai: Former India opener Gautam Gambhir today lashed out at the MSK Prasad-led senior selection panel after middle-order batsman Ambati Rayudu decided to retire from all forms of cricket, saying the five selectors combined would not have made the runs Rayudu has scored in his career.

Ignored for the ongoing ICC World Cup Rayudu announced his retirement from all forms of the game without specifying his reasons for calling it quits in his e-mail to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials.

“According to me, the selectors have been a complete disappointment this World Cup. Rayudu’s retirement decision is because of them and their decision-making skills are to be blamed for this,” Gambhir was quoted as saying on the official broadcasters Star Sports.