Gambhir steps down as Delhi Daredevils captain, Shreyas gets charge

Gautam Gambhir today surprised everyone by stepping down as the skipper of the Daredevils team, after the capital franchise lost five of their six matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) season so far and now the young batsman Shreyas Iyer will take over the captaincy role.

“It was my decision. I haven’t contributed enough to the team. I had to take the responsibility being the leader of the ship. I feel it was the right time,” Gambhir said at a press conference.

Gambhir’s batting performance has hardly been anything to talk about. He posted scores of 55, 15, 8, 3 and 4.

Iyer said: “I am ready for the new challenge. I want to thank the management and my coaches for appointing me as the captain of the team. It is a great honour for me.”

Delhi are at the bottom of the table. Their only win came against Mumbai Indians — who are also struggling having collected the same number of points. “I still feel we have the team to turn things around,” Gambhir said.