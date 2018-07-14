Gangster killed by Punjab Police in Himachal

According to the information given by sources, gangster has been killed by the Punjab Police and two of his accomplices were arrested in Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur district after a brief encounter.

However, two others managed to flee from the encounter spot in Naina Devi, famous for a hilltop Hindu shrine.

“A team of Punjab Police was chasing five gangsters, who snatched a car from Sohana in Mohali (in Punjab). As the police signaled the criminals to stop their vehicle, one of them fired at the police. The police retaliated and fired back. One of the criminals died in the process,” Bilaspur Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar said.

Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh Chahal and senior police officials reached the encounter spot. As per the police, several cases of extortion have been registered against the criminals in Punjab. The encounter spot, some 130 km from the state capital, is located close to Punjab.