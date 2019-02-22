Ganguly counts India as favourites for World Cup

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly today said that Indian team is favourite to win the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup in England as they have played good cricket in the last couple of months.

“India are favourites. The team has played some good cricket over the last few months they are prepared for the World Cup,” Ganguly said on the sidelines of an event.

India will face South Africa in their opening match of the World Cup on June 5. Ganguly also gave his take on whether India should play Pakistan in the World Cup post the Pulwama attack.

India are set to play against Pakistan at the World Cup on June 16 in Manchester. “This is a decision ICC will have to take. I think India will have a tough stance which is quite natural and you have to deal with it. Anyway, bilateral ties don’t happen so we will have to wait,” he said.