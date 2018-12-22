Ganguly hopeful of India winning Test series

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly said India can still win the series and it depends on how team plays in the Boxing day Test match. India suffered loss in Perth Test.

“India can still win, it depends on how they play. All in the eleven have to take up responsibility. Everybody has to play well,” Ganguly said during a promotional programme at a school here.

India succumbed to a 146-run defeat at the hands of hosts Australia in the second Test after winning the first rubber by 31 runs in Adelaide. Ganguly urged the middle order to score runs after they failed to put up a good show in the second innings.

Ganguly was asked what was the difference between now and childhood days as he interacted with students. “When I was a child, my father used to earn, I would spend a good time. Now I’ve to earn.”