Gautam Gambhir looking forward to political innings after retirement from cricket?

This will not be for the first time when an Indian cricketer will make his way to politics after announcing retirement from cricket. Former Indian batsmen Gautam Gambhir took to the social media platform to announce his retirement from cricket after serving his country for several years in different formats of the game.

Gautam Gambhir announced his retirement from all forms of cricket with the Ranji Trophy game between Delhi and Andhra to be his last game that will begin on Thursday at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium, Delhi.

“The next Ranji trophy match against Andhra will be my last game in the sun. It is all coming to an end from where it started at Feroz Shah Kotla,” Gambhir said in his video announcement, which was shared on social media. “As a batsman I have always valued timing. I know the time is just right and I am sure it’s sweet as well,” he said.

The most difficult decisions are often taken with the heaviest of hearts. And with one heavy heart, I’ve decided to make an announcement that I’ve dreaded all my life. ➡️https://t.co/J8QrSHHRCT@BCCI #Unbeaten — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) December 4, 2018

Gautam Gambhir has played 58 Tests (4154 runs), 147 One-Day Internationals (5238 runs) and 37 Twenty20 Internationals. He has also played 197 first-class matches.

If one will go through his social media presence and his comments on various social issues and incidents, its very much visible that he might be considering to begin a political innings in future.

Gambhir in the recent past has always been vocal over various issues plaguing the nation and often comes out hard against the political maneuvering of various national parties.

Here are some of his Tweets that will make you think twice about the plans that Delhi lad might be looking forward to.

छँटा धुआँ, निकला Muffler में लिपटा fraud! So @ArvindKejriwal @BJP4India Who’ll pay this fine? Of course me, the taxpayer. I wish I had the option of saying that my tax is not for Delhi CM’s callousness.Air pollution:NGT slaps Rs 25 crore fine on Delhi govt https://t.co/bpRxT4hqkH — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) December 3, 2018

This marriage season we have a new accessory: Pollution Masks!!! Sadly, we could soon be buying matching pollution masks to go with our outfits. Depressing!!! @AamAadmiParty @BJP4India Foul air reducing Delhiites' life by 10 years: Study https://t.co/QHYm1k1C1C — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 20, 2018