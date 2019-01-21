Gaw Kadal massacre anniversary: Yasin Malik arrested ahead of scheduled protest

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police arrested JKLF chairperson Yasin Malik from his Maisuma residence ahead of his proposed protest march on the anniversary of Gaw Kadal massacre.

Gawkadal, Maisuma and its adjoining pockets are observing a shutdown called by Joint Resistance Leadership to mark the massacre anniversary and shops and other business establishments are closed in these areas.

At least 52 civilians were killed on this day in 1991 after government forces opened fire on a pro-freedom procession at Gaw Kadal bridge.

The JRL has called for shutdown in Maisuma, Gaw Kadal, Basant Bagh, Mandir Bagh, Red Cross Road, Exchange Road, Budshah Chowk, Residency Road, MA Road, Abi Guzar, Polo View, Sarai Bala, Court Road, Kukar Bazar, Hari Sigh High Street and Goni Khan.