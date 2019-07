Gayle called up for West Indies squad for ODI series against India

Chris Gayle has been named as part of the 14-man squad for the games in Guyana and Trinidad and will be part of the West Indies squad for their ODI series against India. Gayle announced in February he would retire after the World Cup, though he later altered his decision during the tournament in England.

Gayle is two short of 300 ODI appearances, and stated he would definitely take part in the series against India and is close to becoming the Windies leading runscorer in ODIs.

Gayle is not joined in the squad by Andre Russell – with the all-rounder, whose World Cup was ended early by a knee injury – not included. Darren Bravo is another big-name absentee.

The Windies take on India in three T20Is and three ODIs before a two-match Test series in Antigua.