Gayle reveals his retirement date, details here

West Indies veteran batsman Chris Gayle has made it clear that he will retire from One-Day International cricket after this year’s World Cup in England and Wales, Windies Cricket and this announcement came on the official account of the West Indies cricket.

The 39-year-old opener is set to play his first international since last July against England on Wednesday. Post the 2015 World Cup, the big-hitting southpaw has played only 15 ODIs including the World Cup Qualifiers last year in Zimbabwe.

Gayle is second on the highest run-scorers for the Windies in ODIs after Brian Lara, having scored 9,727 runs in 284 matches. He holds the record for the most ODI hundreds by a Windies batsman, having registered 23 hundreds along with 49 half-centuries.

In the previous edition of the World Cup, he became the first Windies batsman to strike a double century, smashing 215 against Zimbabwe in the group game.