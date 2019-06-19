Gehlot urges Rahul to remain the Congress chief

New Delhi: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot today urged Rahul Gandhi to remain the party chief in the interests of the country and people. Gehlot also greeted Congress President Rahul Gandhi on his birthday.

Gehlot was at the Congress office here to participate in Gandhi’s birthday celebrations. After Gandhi left, Gehlot told the media: “We urge Rahulji to take up the leadership of the party in the interests of the country and people.”

The Congress President has decided to step down from the top post following the party’s dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections when it won only 52 seats.

Gehlot said: “Rahul Gandhi took the fight against the Narendra Modi government for the last five years on issues of unemployment and youths.”