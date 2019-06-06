Gen VK Singh opens Vasundhara flyover for public

Union Minister of State for Surface Transport Gen (retired) V.K. Singh opened the Vasundhara flyover for public here on Thursday.

The flyover will facilitate travel from the Mohan Nagar side to the UP Gate without any stoppage. It will also allow residents of Indirapuram and Vasundhara to travel to the industrial area site 4, Sahibabad Industrial Estate, without facing any traffic jam.

The construction of the Rs 49 crore flyover was started in April 2018.

The Minister said the project could be completed in record time because of good coordination between different agencies like the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA), the Municipal Corporation, the district administration and the state highway authorities.