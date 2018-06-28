Germany crash out of FIFA World Cup

In what can be said to be a shocker for the soccer fans, defending champions Germany have been crashed out of the FIFA World Cup in Russia as they were defeated comprehensively supremely gritty South Korea.

Germany’s loss makes them the latest victims of ‘The Curse of the Defending Champions’, an unbelievable coincidence that has seen numerous titleholders crashing out of the tournament in the group stage.

This time its a big loss for the defending champions that four years after winning the World Cup they have Believe it or not, it’s happened in each of the last three World Cups, and in four of the last five!