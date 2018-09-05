Get well soon Dilip Kumar: Here are top 5 must watch movies of Dilip Kumar!

Mumbai: Bollywood legendary actor Dilip Kumar who had already been in the hospital for a long time in the past days, have yet again been admitted to Mumbai’s Leelavati hospital after he complained of uneasiness. After Dilip Kumar got discharged from the hospital earlier, all his fans took a sigh of relief but now as his health is not good we can all pray and let’s hope that he gets well soon.

Here are few of his hit must watch movies from the golden era:-

1. Madhumati

2. Mughal-e-Azam

3. Ram aur Shyam

4. Sagina Mahato

5. Shakti