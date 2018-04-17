Get your NEET 2018 admit card here! Click for details

The admit cards for the upcoming National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET 2018 have been released by CBSE. Here are the steps that you need to follow to download the hall ticket: Log on to the official website: www.cbseneet.nic.in On the login page, enter your application number, password and security pin set at the time of registration - Alternatively, candidates can click on the link here to Download NEET 2018 Admit Card.

The admit cards for the upcoming National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET 2018 have been released by CBSE.

Here are the steps that you need to follow to download the hall ticket:

Log on to the official website: www.cbseneet.nic.in

On the login page, enter your application number, password and security pin set at the time of registration – Alternatively, candidates can click on the link here to Download NEET 2018 Admit Card.