District Magistrate Ritu Maheswari gave informed that Ghaziabad has managed to top the charts in Uttar Pradesh in a cleanliness survey conducted by an independent agency.

The agency had been appointed under the Centre’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan to carry out the survey.

Speaking to the media here, Maheswari said the parameters of the survey included sanitation, cleanliness, plantation, segregation of solid waste, rejuvenation of ponds and facelift of primary schools in remote villages.