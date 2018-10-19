Glad that I did Veere Di Wedding: Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan today said that she is very much glad that she did Veere Di Wedding as the movie was such that one can enjoy with anyone.

“From the moment I read the script, I wanted to be a part of the film. I am so glad we made a movie based on friendship like this. ‘Veere Di Wedding’ is a movie that everyone can enjoy with the entire family. There is something for everyone in it,” she added.

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film is about the lives of four friends who deal with the trials and tribulations regarding family acceptance, marriage and societal perceptions in the modern-day world. It also features Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhasker, Sumeet Vyas and Shikha Talsania. The film will now find its way on to the small screen on Saturday on &pictures.