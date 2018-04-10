Glad to see people loving Punjabi tunes: Guru Randhawa

Mumbai: Bollywood and Punjabi ace singer Guru Randhawa who have sung blockbuster Punjabi songs like ‘Suit Suit’, ‘Lahore’, ‘Ban ja rani’ and ‘High rated gabru’, said that he is glad to see people grooving to the Punjabi tunes and that people love Punjabi songs which are virtual mood lifters. Bollywood films have started featuring an increasing number of peppy Punjabi songs -- some new and some remixed versions of old tracks. While talking to the media via email, Randhawa went…

Bollywood films have started featuring an increasing number of peppy Punjabi songs — some new and some remixed versions of old tracks.

While talking to the media via email, Randhawa went on to say: “With the change in the culture of the town (Bollywood), people are preferring and enjoying party songs. So I am glad to see the people grooving to and loving the Punjabi tunes. I also personally feel that Punjabi songs have a different vibe and energy, which helps in lifting one’s mood completely.”