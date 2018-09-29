Global tech company executive shot dead by UP police, constable arrested

An Uttar Pradesh constable has been taken into custody and booked for murder after he shot a young Apple executive who was returning home from an event of his office along with one of her colleague.

Colleague of the deceased gave information that the police constable tried to stop Apple sales manager Vivek Tiwari during a checking, chased him and shot him in the neck.

The incident took place at around 1.30 a.m., when Tiwari was heading home after the launch of iPhone X plus along with his colleague, Sana Khan. She further mentioned that after they were fired at, Tiwari got scared and hit the car against a pillar of an underpass and sustained more injuries.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Lucknow Kalanidhi Naithani said constable Prashant Chowdhary has been booked for murder after Khan filed an FIR.