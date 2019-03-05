Go grab! IndiGo offering flight tickets from Rs. 899 in its ‘Holi Sale offer’

In order to take on other leading airlines, famous airline IndiGo have been grabbing headlines every now and then for its affordable cheap flight ticket offers and it is on roll as it has announced a three day ‘Holi Sale offer’ in which it will be offering flight tickets starting from Rs. 899 in a limited period sale.

As per the information given by the IndiGo, the bookings under the sale are valid for travel between March 19, 2019 and September 28, 2019- can be made till March 7, 2019.

Here are other details about the destinations that will be covered under the offer:-