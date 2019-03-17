Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar dies after long illness

Goa Chief Minister and former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar died today after battling a pancreatic ailment for more than a year in Panaji at the age of 63.

The former Defence Minister had been in and out of hospital in Goa, Mumbai, Delhi and New York since February last year.

President Ram Nath Kovind Tweeted and gave this information that Manohar Parrikar is no more. He Tweeted: “Extremely sorry to hear of the passing of Shri Manohar Parrikar, Chief Minister of Goa, after an illness borne with fortitude and dignity. An epitome of integrity and dedication in public life, his service to the people of Goa and of India will not be forgotten.”