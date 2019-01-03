GoAir bumper discount: Flight tickets starting from Rs. 1, 199

Leading airlines have been grabbing headlines for their bumper discount offers and sale for its customers, amongst which GoAir have been in the headings for offering flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,199 in its latest sale offer.

Starting fares on other GoAir routes include Delhi-Srinagar (Rs 1,299; Travel period: 8 July to 29 September 2019), Lucknow-Delhi (Rs 1,299; Travel period: 8 July to 1 September 2019), Patna-Kolkata (Rs 1,299; Travel period: 1 July to 8 September 2019), Goa-Hyderabad (Rs 1,399; Travel period: 1 July to 15 September 2019), Kolkata-Bhubaneswar (Rs 1,399; Travel period: 24 February to 17 March 2019), Mumbai-Ahmedabad (Rs 1,399; Travel period: 25 February to 31 March 2019),Bengaluru-Hyderabad (Rs 1,399; Travel period: 18 January to 20 February 2019), Goa-Mumbai (Rs 1,499; Travel period: 15 July to 8 September 2019), Goa-Bengaluru (Rs 1,499; Travel period: 18 January to 20 February 2019), Ahmedabad-Goa (Rs 1,499 ; Travel period: 25 February to 3 March 2019), Delhi-Goa (Rs 1,599; Travel period: 1 July to 1 September 2019), Bengaluru-Patna (Rs 1,499; Travel period: 1 July to 25 August 2019) and Hyderabad-Bengaluru (Rs 1,499; Travel period: 18 January to 20 February 2019)

Go Air ‘s ‘Fly Smart. Save Big offer’ comes amid high competition in the India’s civil aviation market.

GoAir is also offering 50% discount on tickets for its flights to Phuket for individuals going to attend the Thailand Yacht Show next month. The show is to be held from January 10 to 13. In a release, the airline said it has partnered with Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous 2019 to offer 50% discount on tickets for flights to Phuket.

Another airline, AirAsia India is offering flight tickets starting from Rs 1, 599 for its new daily direct flights between Mumbai and Bengaluru. AirAsia’s flights on Mumbai-Bengaluru route will commence from 15 January 2019.