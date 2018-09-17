GoAir Weekend Sale: Fight tickets starting from Rs. 799

Ahead of festive season, many giant airline companies are offering affordable and attractive offers by giving discount on their flight tickets to the customers. Amidst all this, GoAir airline is on roll and has introduced people with its ‘Weekend Sale’ tickets starting from Rs. 799.

According to the information give by GoAir’s official website, the booking period for availing the offer starts today and will end on 18 September. GoAir’s Rs 799 offer is valid for travel period between 1 October 2018 and 20 October 2018.

GoAir’s website stated that there is limited inventory and this offer is available on first-come, first-served basis. If seats under this offer are sold out, regular fares shall apply. The fares are non-refundable and non-transferable. This offer is not valid for group or infant bookings.

Starting fares on other GoAir routes include flights originating from Ahmedabad (Rs 999), Jammu (Rs 999), Bhubaneswar (Rs 1,099), Mumbai (Rs 1,099), Delhi (Rs 1,099), Patna (Rs 1,099), Bengaluru (Rs 1,199), Kolkata (Rs 1,199), Guwahati (Rs 1,199), Lucknow (Rs 1,199), Hyderabad (Rs 1,299), Chennai (Rs 1,299) and Pune (Rs 1,299).