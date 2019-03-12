GoDaddy Inc announces its partnership with (ICC) as the official sponsor

New Delhi: Internet names and registrations management major GoDaddy Inc today announced its partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC) as the official sponsor of the 12th ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 that begins in May.

Nikhil Arora, Managing Director and Vice-President, GoDaddy India talking to media stated: “We hope to reach the 700 million folks of India and beyond through the partnership. Two-thirds of the world, including India, watch cricket and through this collaboration we’d get a huge visibility.”

Notably, this is the company’s first sponsorship deal with the global sports event, scheduled to be hosted by England and Wales between May and July.

“Cricket in India is a favourite sport. It is viewed in every nook and corner of our country, thus, giving GoDaddy an opportunity to reach our audiences, including in the tier-II and tier-III cities, while also helping entrepreneurs and small business owners bring their ideas to life online,” Arora said.