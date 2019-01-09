‘Golmaal 3’ was not Ajay Devgn but a Kareena Kapoor film: Rohit Shetty

Mumbai: One successful filmmaker of the Bollywood industry who has not only given blockbuster films to the audience but is also one of the perfect stunt director as well, yes you guessed it right Rohit Shetty has turned out to be one of the best directors of B-town in his impressive career spanning almost 16 years.

From doing films like Golmaal which received huge love and support from the audience to Chennai Express, Golmaal 2, Golmaal Again etc. He made his directorial debut with Ajay Devgn-starrer Zameen in 2003. Soon, he went on to helm Golmaal Returns (2008), All The Best: Fun Begins (2009), Singham (2011) and Bol Bachchan (2012).

Talking about his movies so far Rohit said that Golmaal 3 was not Ajay Devgn but a Kareena Kapoor film, Chennai Express was not Shah Rukh Khan but a Deepika Padukone film. He strongly believes in women empowerment.

He stated: “For me, ‘Chennai Express’ was not a Shah Rukh film. People forget that. For me, ‘Golmaal 3’ was not an Ajay Devgn film. It was a Kareena Kapoor, Ratna Pathak and Mithun Chakraborty film. That’s how you write. Because it’s a commercial film, people don’t go for that theory.

“Same way, Chennai Express was Deepika Padukone’s film. And she got the maximum credit also. So it’s not like my heroines are only there for song and dance, it’s never like that. Till today, except for my first film ‘Zameen’, I never had an item song in my films.”