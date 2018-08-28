Good news: Air Asia offers flight tickets starting at Rs. 1, 199

As the festive season begins the different airlines have started offering new discounts on tickets while specifically talking about Air Asia, it is offering flight tickets starting at just Rs. 1, 199.

The promotional sale includes domestic destinations such as Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, New Delhi, Kochi, Goa, Guwahati, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Pune, Ranchi, Bagdogra, Bhubaneshwar, Indore and other places.

The offer could be availed on tickets booked till 2 September 2018, and discounts applicable on travel period up to 17 February 2019.

The sale offers the cheapest ticket of Rs 1, 199 for travel between 27 August 2018 and 17 February 2019, from Bengaluru to Hyderabad; and Rs 3,499 for travel from Amritsar to Bengaluru.

The sale, however, does have its own terms and conditions that include a non-refundable processing fee for payments made via credit cards, debit cards or charge cards.

The fare includes airport taxes (this is not applicable for selected airports where taxes are collected at departure entry point), and all taxes should be paid during purchasing of the tickets.

The offer would be valid for new purchases only as seats would be limited. Bookings to avail the offer could be done on the company’s official website. The sale does not offer any refunds once the payment has been made.

The company has further stated that it reserves the right to change its terms and conditions of the offer without a prior notice and has the right to deny any passenger from boarding without proper documentation.

The offer would be subjected to availability and flight and date changes are subject to a change in fees.