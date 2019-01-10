Good news for fans: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor to get engaged soon!

Mumbai: Good news for all those who have been waiting to see another dream wedding in the Bollywood industry and this time the news is for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor fans as the duo have been making headlines for their vacations together which definitely is turning out to somewhere giving hint of wedding bells.

Yes, you read it right! If the rumours are to be believed, to be mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor want the couple to get engaged by June this year but the duo has not given any official announcement to the public as of now but the engagement news is predicted to come up very soon.

Many a times, the paparazzi have bothered the couple by asking them questions regarding their marriage specially after Bollywood biggies including Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra got married. Alia have been open about dating Ranbir from some time now while Ranbir has chose to stay quiet about it but as they say action speaks louder than words and their dates and spending time together endlessly is a proof of their seriousness in carrying forward the relationship in future as well.

Currently, Alia and Ranbir are waiting for the release of their forthcoming movie ‘Brahmastra’ and if the sources are true than the couple has decided to get engaged post the release of their film.

Alia and Ranbir also have been grabbing headlines for partying together post New Year along with Ranbir’s family in New York while the couple also ringed in the New Year together.