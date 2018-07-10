Good news: IndiGo offers 12 lakh flight tickets starting from Rs. 1,212

Yes, you read it right! Good news for all the people who are planning to travel from flight, IndiGo is offering 12 lakh flight tickets on sale starting from Rs. 1,212. According to the information given by its website IndiGo has started the offer from today and will close on 13th July and it is applicable for travel between 25 July 2018, and 30 March 2019.

IndiGo also said that this offer will be “available only for flight bookings completed at least 15 days in prior to the scheduled flight for which the offer is being availed”. IndiGo also said that fares paid for tickets purchased under this offer are non-refundable upon cancellation by the customer. On cancellation, only statutory taxes will be refunded, IndiGo said.

However, itinerary of the IndiGo ticket purchased under this Rs 1,212 offer can be revised by paying the applicable change fee and fare difference, the airline said.

IndiGo has also announced special offer for customers booking flight tickets under this offer through SBI credit cards. SBI will give a flat 5% cashback for a maximum amount of Rs 500, subject to a minimum transaction amount of Rs 3,000, which shall be credited to the customer’s account on 14 September 2018, according to IndiGo’s website.

The special SBI offer on IndiGo flight ticket booking under the Rs 1,212 offer is valid for one transaction per SBI card account during the promotion period.