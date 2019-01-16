Good night sleep can avoid heart disease

According to the information given by a study, sleeping tight and nicely can help you avoid a heart disease or any heart related problem while people who sleep less than six hours a night might be at an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases as compared to others.

Cardiology, found that poor quality sleep increases the risk of atherosclerosis — a condition in which plaque builds up in the arteries throughout the body.

This is the first study to show that objectively measured sleep is independently associated with atherosclerosis throughout the body, not just in the heart, researchers said.

Fighting cardiovascular disease

“Cardiovascular disease is a major global problem, and we are preventing and treating it using several approaches, including pharmaceuticals, physical activity and diet,” said Jose M Ordovas from the Centro Nacional de Investigaciones Cardiovasculares Carlos III (CNIC) in Spain.

“But this study emphasises we have to include sleep as one of the weapons we use to fight heart disease — a factor we are compromising every day,” said Ordovas, who is also associated with Tufts University, US.

Previous studies have shown that lack of sleep raises the risk of cardiovascular disease by increasing heart disease risk factors such as glucose levels, blood pressure, inflammation and obesity, said researchers.