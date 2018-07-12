Google Android P name leaked and it’s exactly what we wanted

The official name of Google’s upcoming Android P or Android 9 OS has been leaked. According to a report, Android Pistachio could be its official name. The name was leaked through a Huawei customer care chat with a user in Poland.

While the person asked if his Huawei P9 Lite mini would receive Android 8.0 Oreo, the response mistakenly revealed the market name of Android P, which Google is expected to announce in the coming month, alongside the devices to which the new OS would be compatible. A screenshot of the mail has also been shared by tech websites like BGR.

Android has been typically named after popular desserts and candies, so Google continuing with the dessert tradition is no surprise. For example, Android 8.0 and 8.1 are named Android Oreo, as they were called Android O during their testing and development. The versions preceding it were called Nougat, Marshmallow, Lollipop.

This Huawei customer chat isn’t the first instance, though, of the Android Pistachio name going public. As per a Bloomberg report from February, Google had begun work on Android P which was being referred to as ‘Pistachio Ice-cream’ internally. The report had said Android P would support ‘notch’, which was only present on the iPhone X at the time.