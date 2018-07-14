Google rolls out caller ID and spam protection on its Phone app

The search engine giant Google has rolled out a new feature on its Phone application that filter spam calls without any notification and gives alert for those calls as well. The name of the feature is relevant with the work it does ie ‘caller ID and spam protection’.

Informing about the new feature to the people, Google wrote a post, “You’ll still see filtered calls in your call history and be able to check any voicemail you receive.”

The user might need to send the information about their calls to Google in order to take the advantage of the new feature.

The users can also turn off the ‘caller ID and spam protection’ which is on by default and the turn off option is given on the settings area of the Phone app while the new features would work on Android version 6.