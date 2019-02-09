Got encouragement for developing own identity: Akshara Haasan

Mumbai: Actress Akshara Haasan mentioned that though as a child she was highly influenced by her parents, she was always encouraged to have her own identity and become the best version of herself.

Talking about the influence of parents, Akshara told here: “Both my parents have quite a strong and influential personality. It is then obvious to get impacted by their thoughts and of course as children, me and my sister (actress Shruti Haasan) were so influenced by our parents.

“But we were always encouraged to develop our own identities. We were given the freedom to become the best version of ourselves instead of taking their legacy as a liability.

“I always loved dancing and I am doing that… I like the process of film-making as well as acting. So, I am doing that as well… Nothing is forced on me,” added the actress, who recently appeared in a short film titled “Joyride”.