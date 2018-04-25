Governor Ram Naik praises Kabir Peace Mission for its good work

Lucknow: Kabir Peace Mission celebrated its 28th Foundation Day and organised a discussion on the subject ‘Social Harmony and National Development’. At this occasion the Chief Guest was Hon’ble Shri Ram Naik Governor of Uttar Pradesh. The keynote speaker was Padamshri Dr Mansoor Hasan, a well known cardiologist. The program was presided by former Lokayukta of Uttar Pradesh Justice S.C. Verma. On this occasion Krishna Bihari Agarwal, National President of Kabir Peace Mission, Jagdish Gandhi, Chief Coordinator Rakesh Mittal and…

Lucknow: Kabir Peace Mission celebrated its 28th Foundation Day and organised a discussion on the subject ‘Social Harmony and National Development’.

At this occasion the Chief Guest was Hon’ble Shri Ram Naik Governor of Uttar Pradesh. The keynote speaker was Padamshri Dr Mansoor Hasan, a well known cardiologist. The program was presided by former Lokayukta of Uttar Pradesh Justice S.C. Verma. On this occasion Krishna Bihari Agarwal, National President of Kabir Peace Mission, Jagdish Gandhi, Chief Coordinator Rakesh Mittal and Coordinator Rajesh Agarwal were also present on the dais. The program was attended by a large number of members, friends and well wishers of the mission.

During the program seventh editions of two books of the mission titled ‘Swasth Chintan Ke Path Par’ and Sarthak Jeevan Ke Siddhant’ were also released. Both books are written by Rakesh Mittal. These books have been very popular and useful and are in circulation for about 20 years. These books present the art of successful and useful life in very interesting and condensed manner.

Kabir Peace Mission conferred its prestigeous award of ‘Kabir Deep’ on its five senior members from various centers. The recipients are S.K. Agarwal an industrialist cum social worker from Gorakhpur, retired professor of Lucknow University Ms. Sabra Habib, well known poet cum social worker Shri Deoki Nandan ‘Shant’ from Lucknow, a well known doctor cum social worker Dr Girish Mohan Singhal from Muzaffarnagar and Major Vijay Kumar Khare of Gayatri Shakti Peeth, Lucknow. All of them have served the society in selfness manner and are continuing to do so.

The program began with the welcome address of Rakesh Mittal who also introduced the subject of discussion. He told the audience that today social disharmony and tension is appearing for various reasons, adversely affecting the process of National Development. Such tendencies can be curbed only when the society develops positive thinking. Kabir Peace Mission was established in the year 1990 with this objective in mind. Mission has succeeded in this effort to a great extent.

Speaking on the subject of discussion, the keynote speaker Dr Mansoor Hasan analyzed the situation deeply and said the Indian society has been at the top of prosperity due to its social harmony. That is why foreign forces attacked our country and ruled for many centuries. Fortunately even during this period our cultural values remained intact to a great extent; though many organised efforts were made to destroy it. Once again this culture is under attack for which we have to take urgent steps. He further said that only small section of the society is trying to do so. Such people have to be dealt with firmly.

The Chief Guest Hon’ble Governor Ram Naik put forth his views is detail. Appreciating the work done by Kabir Peace Mission, he gave many examples from his life when negative elements were tackled with firmness and won over. He felt that the inaction on the part of good people encourages the bad people. Therefore all positive forces have to come together to beat the negative elements. While congratulating the recipients of ‘Kabir Deep’ he hoped that others will take inspiration from them and more and more people will present examples before new generation by leading selfless lives.

Kabir Peace Mission was established in April 1990 to develop positive thinking in the society. During this period mission has grown phenomenally and today it has support from all sections of the society. At present there are about 2800 life members of the mission spread over 40 centers in India and abroad. Mission also works in association with may likeminded organisations.

The program concluded with the Presidential address by Justice S.C. Verma. He believed that the beginning of social harmony should be from family level and in doing so the role of education in very important. He also proposed a vote of thanks to Chief Guest, the Keynote speaker and all the guests for their benign presence. Around 400 enlightened citizens were present in the program.